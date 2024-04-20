Latin Grammy Award Winning singer, Carin León honored with Coachella’s key to the city

The city of Coachella presented Latin Grammy Award winning singer, Carin León with the key to the city.

The ceremony has become an annual tradition of sorts during festival season.

Our crews were there to capture the ceremony and a special performance by León for Coachella residents.

Thousands of fans were in attendance at Coachella Branch Library, as Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez along with other members of city council bestowed the key on León.

"This is something for the community, so that they're not forgotten in Coachella, you know, the festival. There is the real Coachella," said Mayo

Some fans lined up as early as 5:30 in the morning. Leon’s appearance was well worth the wait, as he greeted fans, signed autographs and smiled for selfies.

"He performed for us. He sang. And you just heard the emotion of the crowd. I think they knew every lyric," said Hernandez.

Carin León is just one of many Spanish speaking artists featured on Coachella’s lineup this year that are capturing a moment in music, where global audiences are embracing latin culture.

"He was so grateful, very grateful, very emotional, because, you know, he's going through his own transition. He's transitioning from, you know, Mexican music and going into country music at the same time, going back and forth," added Hernandez.

"Ojalá puedo ser un ejemplo para ustedes para seguir soñando," said León.

León shared with his fans that he hopes to be an example for others to follow their dreams.

"It's very reflective of what's occurring in his life and what's occurring in the lives of a lot of Latinos, where they're transitioning from one country to the next. And so it was very, very emotional," said Hernandez.

In total, there were 2,500 people in attendance at León's performance on Saturday.

He's set to take the main stage at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival tomorrow at 5:25 p.m.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.