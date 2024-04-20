Pakistani province issues a flood alert and warns of a heavy loss of life from glacial melting
By RIAZ KHAN
Associated Press
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani province has issued a flood alert because of glacial melting and is warning of a heavy loss of life if timely safety measures aren’t undertaken. Pakistan has witnessed days of extreme weather that has killed scores of people and destroyed property. Experts say the country is experiencing heavier rains than normal in April because of climate change. Authorities issued a flood alert in the mountainous northwest province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa because of glacial melting in several districts. They said the flood situation could worsen and that people should move to safer locations ahead of any danger.