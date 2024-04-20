Trump is the only choice for Wyoming Republicans in a preference poll to allot the state’s delegates

Republicans in Wyoming are deciding which presidential candidate will get their state’s votes at the GOP national convention. But there’s only one choice on Saturday. Former President Donald Trump will be the lone candidate listed on a presidential preference poll at the state Republican convention. The poll will decide how all 29 of Wyoming’s delegates to the Republican National Convention in July will pledge their first-round votes. Trump effectively clinched the Republican nomination in March. If anyone else is vying for the party’s nomination in July, Wyoming’s delegates will be free to vote for anyone they wish in any subsequent rounds of national convention voting.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.