Trump picks up more national delegates as the only choice for Wyoming Republicans
By MEAD GRUVER
Associated Press
Republicans in Wyoming have awarded former President Donald Trump all 29 of their national delegates in a presidential preference poll. Trump was the only candidate in the poll conducted Saturday at the state Republican convention in Cheyenne. The poll decided how all 29 of Wyoming’s delegates to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in July will pledge their votes. Trump effectively clinched the Republican nomination in March. National convention rules require delegates be bound to a candidate for at least the first round of voting, but the state party’s national committeeman, Corey Steinmetz, said Wyoming Republicans decided to bound their delegates to Trump for the first two rounds of balloting,