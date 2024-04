SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile off the North’s east coast. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch occurred Monday but gave no further details, such as how far the missile flew. The launch is the latest in a series of missile tests by North Korea in recent months.

