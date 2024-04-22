City of La Quinta moves forward with preliminary design plans for cultural campus project

This month, La Quinta City Council members unanimously approved the early design plans for their new cultural campus.

The campus, which will serve as an extension of the La Quinta Art Museum, will include an archival building, community gathering spaces, rotating and permanent art installations.

According to the city, the campus will also pay homage to local Cahuilla tribes by incorporating their historical narratives and practices through artistic designs featured throughout the campus and an ethnobotanical garden.

The city has invested over $3 million for the project thus far and is seeking an additional $6.4 million to bring the project to completion.

