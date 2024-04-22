In Vietnam, farmers reduce methane emissions by changing how they grow rice

LONG AN, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam aims to transform its rice sector, making it more resilient to climate change while also reducing its emissions of methane, a greenhouse gas far more potent than carbon dioxide. Rice is to blame for around 8% of global methane emissions. The government aims to plant “low emission” rice in a million hectares of land, encouraging farmers to use new irrigation systems where rice fields are not kept submerged but are allowed to dry out from time to time. New seeds are more tolerant of climate extremes. Vietnam is the world’s No. 3 rice exporter. It must adapt since it is one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change.

