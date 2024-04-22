Lawmakers criticize CIA’s handling of sexual misconduct but offer few specifics

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee is criticizing the CIA’s handling of sexual misconduct allegations in its ranks, saying victims have been deterred from coming forward and were aware of “little to no accountability or punishment for the perpetrators of the assaults.” After interviewing more than two dozen whistleblowers, the House Intelligence Committee has concluded the CIA “failed to handle allegations of sexual assault and harassment within its workforce in the professional and uniform manner that such sensitive allegations warrant.” Though the report Monday was short on specifics, the committee pointed to new legislation that provides new reporting options and aims to improve transparency.

By JIM MUSTIAN and FARNOUSH AMIRI Associated Press

