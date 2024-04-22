MLB players’ union asks court to confirm arbitration decision against Bad Bunny firm

NEW YORK (AP) — The baseball players’ association has asked a federal court to confirm an arbitrator’s decision denying an attempt by a baseball agent at Bad Bunny’s Rimas Sports firm to block the agent’s decertification by the union. The Major League Baseball Players Association has decertified agent William Arroyo and denied certification to Noah Assad and Jonathan Miranda, two executives with Rimas Sports. The union said it found “extensive, serious violations” of its regulations by the agency and fined the three men $400,000 for misconduct. Arroyo had been certified to represent New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez and infielder Ronny Mauricio. Bad Bunny is one of the top-selling musicians in the world.

