Sugar and friends surf the waves during Coachella weekend 2

Three pups made some waves at the Palm Springs Surf Club during a packed Coachella-themed event at the new Palm Springs water venue.

Sugar, Kiwi, and Titi brought their skills to the event, riding side by side on one surfboard, organizers think this may be the first time this has occurred.

@sugarthesurfingdog

They gave each dog about 30 minutes to catch the waves in front of a huge crowd.

Sugar, who is 13 years old, holds five world titles for dog surfing. We will check back later to see if he adds a new world record title as well.