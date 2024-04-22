Tensions between Beijing and Washington are the biggest worry for US companies in China, report says

A report by the American Chamber of Commerce in China says that simmering tensions between Beijing and Washington remain the top worry for U.S. companies operating in China. The survey of American companies said inconsistent and unclear policies and enforcement, rising labor costs and data security issues were other top concerns. The report welcomed an improvement in relations last year but said the U.S. presidential election was “looming large” over the future business environment. It said that despite Chinese leaders’ insistence that Beijing welcomes foreign businesses many still face discrimination and public ad campaigns fostering suspicion of foreigners working in China.

