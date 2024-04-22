Venezuela’s president meets with accuser in ongoing criminal probe into human rights abuse

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro met with the head of the International Criminal Court as he faces an ongoing investigation by the tribunal into crimes against humanity for his crackdown on anti-government protests. ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan didn’t make any statements following the meeting at the presidential palace in Caracas. Khan’s fourth visit to Venezuela comes almost two months after an appeals panel ruled that the court’s investigation could proceed over the objections of Maduro’s government.

