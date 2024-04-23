Budweiser Clydesdales to make beer deliveries In Palm Desert

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are preparing today to make their annual beer deliveries to select restaurants in El Paseo in advance of their appearance at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival this weekend.

The iconic draught horses make an appearance in the Coachella Valley every year ahead of the music festival, which is set to be headlined by Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen.

El Paseo Shopping District will welcome the Clydesdales Wednesday as they unload and hitch at 1 p.m. behind the Daily Grill -- a modern, casual chain that serves American food and has a full bar -- in Palm Desert.

The horses will then trot down El Paseo at 2 p.m., making beer deliveries to the restaurants along the path. Anyone can get a sight of the horses while having lunch at one of the various restaurant patios or standing by the route.

A Dalmatian "coach dog" will accompany the eight-horse hitch and red Budweiser beer wagon to protect the horses and guard the beer.