Riverside County District Attorney’s Office to hold annual candlelight vigils for victims of violent crimes

The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office is hosting the first of two candlelight vigils for victims of violent crimes at Palm Desert Civic Center Park Tuesday night. 

The District Attorney’s Office has hosted vigils every year since 2004 in observance of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. 

District Attorney Mike Hestrin will speak to attendees alongside the loved ones of victims of violent crimes who will share their personal stories of loss and pursuits of justice. 

The second vigil will be held on Wednesday night at the Riverside Historic Courthouse where the names of recent victims will be unveiled on the Victims Memorial Wall. 

