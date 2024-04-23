Suspected DUI driver crashes in palm tree while trying to flee from police in Coachella

A person suspected of driving under the influence crashed after trying to flee from police during a traffic stop in Coachella, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The incident happened at around 11:25 a.m. in the area of Jackson Street and Avenue 50.

A deputy conducted a traffic stop and a suspected that the driver was under the influence.

"The deputy asked the driver to step out of the vehicle, but the driver refused, sped away, and crashed into a palm tree," writes Sergeant Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez, RSO's public information officer.

Brito-Gonzalez said the driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.