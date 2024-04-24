Skip to Content
Coachella ‘Weekend 2’ sees an uptick in crimes

Indio Police Department recently shared the number of total arrests for Weekend 2 of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

According Indio Police Spokesperson, Benjamin Guitron, there were 80 more arrests this year compared to last.

In total there were 112 arrests during Weekend 2:

  • 41 attendees were booked on suspicion of drug sales
  • 26 attendees were booked for presenting false ID
  • 24 people were arrested for public intoxication
  • 6 people were booked on suspicion of perpetrating property crimes
  • 15 people were booked unspecified crimes

