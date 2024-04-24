Coachella ‘Weekend 2’ sees an uptick in crimes

Indio Police Department recently shared the number of total arrests for Weekend 2 of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

According Indio Police Spokesperson, Benjamin Guitron, there were 80 more arrests this year compared to last.

In total there were 112 arrests during Weekend 2:

41 attendees were booked on suspicion of drug sales

26 attendees were booked for presenting false ID

24 people were arrested for public intoxication

6 people were booked on suspicion of perpetrating property crimes

15 people were booked unspecified crimes

Tune in tonight at 10 and 11 p.m. as News Channel 3's Bianca Ventura speak with IPD officials about the uptick in crime and what may have caused this upward trend.