Arrests during 2nd weekend of Coachella Music Festival rise 40%

The number of arrests made during the second weekend of the 2024 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival were up 40% compared to last year, police said today.

From Friday morning to Sunday night, the Indio Police Department made a total 112 arrests at the festival, according to department spokesman Ben Guitron. That compares to 80 during the event's second weekend in 2023.

The number of attendees booked on suspicion of possession of drugs for sales was 41 and for allegedly presenting false identification was 26, Guitron said.

Those arrests ranked highest on the list of bookings.

Additionally, 24 people were arrested for public intoxication, and six people were booked on suspicion of perpetrating property crimes, according to Guitron. There were an additional 15 arrests for other unspecified crimes.

As for the number of citations issued for unauthorized use of handicap placards or parking stalls, there were 47, which represented a 55% decline from the fest's second weekend last year, when 105 citations were written, Guitron said.

None of the parties taken into custody or cited were identified. There were no serious or violent offenses documented during the event.

