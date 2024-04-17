Arrests during first weekend of Coachella Music Fest less than last year

Despite the big crowds, snarled traffic and other challenges, the number of arrests during the first weekend of the 2024 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival were down 20% compared to last year's starting weekend, authorities said today.

The Indio Police Department's detention and citation figures for Friday morning to Sunday night at the fest showed a total 81 arrests. That compares to 102 during the event's first weekend in 2023.

The number of attendees booked on suspicion of public intoxication or being under the influence of controlled substances was 28, which was equal the number taken into custody for alleged possession of drugs for sale, according to police. Those arrests ranked highest on the list of bookings.

Authorities said that 18 people were arrested for allegedly presenting false identification, and three people were booked on suspicion of perpetrating property crimes. There were an additional four arrests listed as miscellaneous.

As for the number of citations issued for unauthorized use of handicap placards or parking stalls, there were 47, which represented a 43% decline from the fest's first weekend last year, when 83 citations were written, police said.

None of the parties taken into custody or cited were identified.

There were no serious or violent offenses documented during the event.

Indio police officers, along with California Highway Patrol officers, Riverside County sheriff's deputies and officers from surrounding police agencies will be out in force again for the upcoming and final weekend of the outdoor celebration.