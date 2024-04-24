EU hopeful North Macedonia to hold May 8 presidential runoff with center-right candidate in the lead

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia faces a runoff presidential ballot, which will coincide with May 8 parliamentary elections. That’s because no candidate has secured enough votes to win outright in Wednesday’s first round. Preliminary results in the country that’s jockeying to join the European Union show a strong shift in favor of the candidate backed by the center-right main opposition coalition, VMRO-DPMNE. With 74.72% of the vote counted, Gordana Siljanovska Davkova was well ahead with 39.50% of the vote. Incumbent President Stevo Pendarovski, who is seeking a second five-year term with support from the country’s governing social democrats, had 19.30%, according to the State Electoral Commission.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.