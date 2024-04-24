Tunisia recovers the bodies of 19 migrants who attempted to cross the Mediterranean to Europe

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — The bodies of 19 people have been off the coast of Tunisia, one of the primary points of departure for those seeking to traverse the Mediterranean Sea to Europe. The Tunisian coast guard said Tuesday it recovered the bodies near the port cities of Mahdia and Sfax, the country’s second largest city where migrants have in recent weeks clashed with law enforcement. According to the U.N., more than 49,000 people have come to Europe by sea this year, including more than 7,000 from Tunisia to Italy. Many more have attempted the journey and hundreds are believed to have died.

