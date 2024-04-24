US coalition warship shoots down missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels over the Gulf of Aden
By JON GAMBRELL
Associated Press
JERUSALEM (AP) — A warship — part of a U.S.-led coalition protecting shipping in the Mideast — intercepted an anti-ship ballistic missile fired over the Gulf of Aden. The Houthis claimed the assault Wednesday, which comes after relative pause from the rebels after they launched dozens of attacks on shipping in the region over Israel’s ongoing war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The explosion happened some 130 kilometers southeast of Djibouti in the Gulf of Aden. Early Thursday, the U.S. military’s Central Command said a coalition warship shot down the missile likely targeting the MV Yorktown, a U.S.-flagged, owned and operated vessel with 18 U.S. and four Greek crew members.