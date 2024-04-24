Skip to Content
Wanted felon in custody after brief standoff in Coachella

KESQ
today at 5:20 PM
5:07 PM

A wanted felon is in custody following a brief standoff in the city of Coachella, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The incident started at around 3:15 p.m. when deputies received information about a wanted felon in the 1600 block of 3rd Street, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office told News Channel 3.

"Deputies are currently on the scene negotiating a peaceful surrender," writes Sergeant Deirdre Vickers, RSO's public information officer.

The suspect was taken in custody without incident at a little after 5:00 p.m.

Jesus Reyes

