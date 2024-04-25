Body-cam footage shows police left an Ohio man handcuffed and facedown on a bar floor before he died

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Two police officers are on paid leave after the death of an Ohio man who was handcuffed and left facedown on a barroom floor. Authorities in Canton, Ohio, released police body-camera footage Wednesday that shows the arrest and subsequent medical crisis of 53-year-old Frank Tyson of East Canton. Tyson had gone to the bar after crashing a car into a utility pole. Tyson repeatedly said he could not breathe and asked people to call the sheriff while being arrested. It was about eight minutes after Tyson’s final words that were captured on body-camera footage before police began CPR. Tyson was pronounced dead at a hospital less than an hour after his arrest.

By JOHN SEEWER and MARK SCOLFORO Associated Press

