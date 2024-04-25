Fellow reservists who served with Maine killer before mass shootings say they warned of his decline

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — U.S. Army reservists, including one who provided the clearest warning ahead of Maine’s deadliest mass shooting, answered questions Thursday from the commission that’s investigating the tragedy. Another fellow reservist also said he witnessed the shooter’s decline and tried to intervene. Six weeks before Robert Card killed 18 people at a bar and bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, his best friend and fellow reservist Sean Hodgson texted a warning to supervisors saying he feared Card was about to conduct a mass shooting. The commission heard Thursday from Hodgson, other Army personnel and the state’s director of victim witnesses services.

By DAVID SHARP and PATRICK WHITTLE Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.