Macron outlines his vision for Europe to become an assertive global power as war in Ukraine rages on

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is warning that Europe could “die” if it fails to build its own robust defense as Russia’s war in Ukraine rages on. Or if it fails to undertake major trade and economic reforms to compete with China and the U.S. Macron urged Europeans to become more ambitious in a fast-changing world to face the challenges of war, fierce trade competition, energy scarcity, climate change and increasing authoritarianism. Macron said in a nearly two-hour speech on Thursday that the continent is divided and “too slow and lacks ambition.” He said that the 27-member European Union needs to become a superpower, defend its own borders and speak with one voice if it wants to survive and thrive.

By BARBARA SURK and SYLVIE CORBET Associated Press

