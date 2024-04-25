Mexico City seeks to downplay the case of a serial killer suspect who kept women’s bones in his room

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City prosecutors are seeking to downplay the case of a suspected serial killer who kept women’s bones and a saw in his room. The city’s head prosecutor said the remains linked to only six women were found in the suspect’s rented room, “not 20 as some unfounded reports have suggested.” City prosecutor Ulises Lara stressed that only three of his crimes occurred during the present administration, which took office in late 2018. And he claimed the killer was essentially unstoppable because “he showed no signs of violent or aggressive behavior in his daily life.” Mexico City authorities do little to investigate the cases of missing women until their bodies turn up.

