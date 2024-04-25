Scottish National Party ends 3-year power-sharing deal with Greens after climate change dispute

LONDON (AP) — The Scottish National Party has ended its three-year power-sharing agreement with the much smaller Greens after tensions grew between the two pro-independence parties over climate change policies. Humza Yousaf, Scotland’s first minister, informed the Greens on Thursday he was terminating the agreement with immediate effect. It means the SNP will be operating as a minority administration. To get legislation through Parliament, it will have to rely on votes from other parties. Opinion polls are showing that the SNP, which has dominated politics in Scotland since it came into government in 2007, is facing stiff opposition from the Labour Party ahead of the U.K. general election, which will take place sometime in the coming months.

