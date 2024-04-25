Supreme Court seems skeptical of Trump’s claim of absolute immunity but decision’s timing is unclear

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seems highly skeptical of former President Donald Trump’s claim of absolute immunity from prosecution. But it’s less clear that the justices are headed for a quick resolution. Chief Justice John Roberts was among at least five members of the court Thursday who appeared likely to reject the claim of absolute immunity that would stop the prosecution of Trump on charges he conspired to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. But two justices suggested that lower courts might have to sort out the matter, possible delaying the outcome until after the election.

