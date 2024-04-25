Tennessee lawmakers adjourn after finalizing $1.9B tax cut and refund for businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s GOP-controlled General Assembly has adjourned for the year, concluding months of tense political infighting that ultimately doomed Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s universal school voucher push. But the session also ended Thursday with outrage from Democrats and gun control advocates over the last minute approval of a bill allowing some teachers to carry firearms in public schools. While Lee was unable to find consensus on his voucher pitch, the governor was able to secure a deal on the eye-popping $1.9 billion tax cut and refund for businesses. The amount is almost 4% of the state’s $52.8 billion budget — which largely does not contain tax breaks for most Tennesseans.

