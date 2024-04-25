The Latest | Hearing on claims of gag order violations in Trump’s hush money trial rescheduled

NEW YORK (AP) — A change in the court schedule means Donald Trump won’t be forced off the campaign trail next week to attend a hearing in his hush money criminal trial. Judge Juan M. Merchan moved a hearing on the former president’s alleged gag order violations to next Thursday, avoiding a conflict with his scheduled campaign events next Wednesday. Merchan had initially set the hearing for next Wednesday, the trial’s regular off day. Trump is scheduled to hold campaign events that day in Michigan and Wisconsin. The hearing pertains to the prosecution’s claims that Trump violated his gag order this week on four occasions.

