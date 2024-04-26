AP Decision Notes: What to expect in New York’s special congressional election

WASHINGTON (AP) — New York voters are choosing a replacement for Democrat Brian Higgins in a congressional district where Democrats have a long record of success. Higgins cited the “slow and frustrating” pace of Congress before resigning in February. Local party officials handpicked the nominees for Tuesday’s special election. Democrats chose Buffalo state Sen. Tim Kennedy. Republicans nominated West Seneca Town Supervisor Gary Dickson. A Democratic victory would shrink Republicans’ six-seat majority by one member but not necessarily for long. Three special elections in previously Republican-held districts are on the calendar before the end of June.

