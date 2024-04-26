Ballistic missiles fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels damage Panama-flagged oil tanker in Red Sea

JERUSALEM (AP) — Ballistic missiles fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels caused “minor damage” to a Panama-flagged oil tanker traveling through the Red Sea. The attack Friday follows an uptick in assaults launched by the Houthis in recent days after a relative lull in their monthslong campaign over Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The rebels fired three missiles in the attack, one of which damaged the Panama-flagged, Seychelles-registered Andromeda Star. The vessel was traveling from Primorsk, Russia, to Vadinar, India. Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree later claimed the attack early Saturday in a prerecorded statement aired by the rebels. He described the tanker as being “directly hit.”

