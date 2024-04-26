Commerce Department announces new restrictions on U.S. firearms exports

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Commerce Department is announcing new restrictions on U.S. firearms exports in an effort to prevent the guns from ending up in the hands of drug traffickers and criminals in other nations. Oversight of legal firearms exports has become a political struggle in Washington since the Trump administration in 2020 moved oversight from the State Department to the Commerce Department. The Commerce Department in October put a freeze on gun exports, which was criticized by the National Rifle Association as well as Republican lawmakers. The Commerce Department said Friday it would lift the hold on exports starting May 30, but with new rules and tougher review standards.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.