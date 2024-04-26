Firebirds to face familiar foe in Calgary Wranglers in second round of Calder Cup Playoffs

The Coachella Valley Firebirds will face a familiar foe in the Calgary Wranglers in the second round of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The best-of-five series will start north of the border with the first two games in Calgary and the final three at Acrisure Arena in the Coachella Valley.

SERIES SCHEDULE (BEST-OF-5)

Friday, May 3 @ CGY – 6pm PT

Sunday, May 5 @ CGY – 3pm PT

Wednesday, May 8 vs. CGY – 7pm PT

Friday, May 10 vs. CGY – 7pm PT *if necessary

Sunday, May 12 vs. CGY – 3pm PT *if necessary

Kinda think the Birds wouldn't want it any other way. It's a rematch with the Wranglers, this time in the Division Semis (Round 2), after an epic 5-gamer last year in the Division Finals (Round 3). @KESQ @KenjiitoKESQ @Tarp1969 @Qassignmentdesk @Jesus_G_Reyes @AHLPR @FPC_AHL https://t.co/F5Sld3WkHE — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) April 27, 2024

This is a rematch of the Pacific Division Finals from last year when the Firebirds outlasted the Wranglers in an epic best-of-5-game series.

counting down the days till playoff hockey 🔥 #FuelTheFire @AcrisureArena



Get tickets now on https://t.co/bMkoUaPU0d pic.twitter.com/Wo59g5jVFc — y - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) April 26, 2024

