Skip to Content
News

Firebirds to face familiar foe in Calgary Wranglers in second round of Calder Cup Playoffs

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 10:24 PM
Published 10:19 PM

The Coachella Valley Firebirds will face a familiar foe in the Calgary Wranglers in the second round of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The best-of-five series will start north of the border with the first two games in Calgary and the final three at Acrisure Arena in the Coachella Valley.

SERIES SCHEDULE (BEST-OF-5)

  • Friday, May 3 @ CGY – 6pm PT
  • Sunday, May 5 @ CGY – 3pm PT
  • Wednesday, May 8 vs. CGY – 7pm PT
  • Friday, May 10 vs. CGY – 7pm PT *if necessary
  • Sunday, May 12 vs. CGY – 3pm PT *if necessary

This is a rematch of the Pacific Division Finals from last year when the Firebirds outlasted the Wranglers in an epic best-of-5-game series.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of Firebirds playoff hockey.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content