Former Virginia hospital medical director acquitted of sexually abusing ex-patients

NEW KENT, Va. (AP) — The former medical director of a Virginia hospital that treats vulnerable children and young adults has been acquitted of sexually abusing two teenage patients during physical exams. Dr. Daniel Davidow worked for decades as the medical director of the Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents, a facility that treats young patients with complex medical needs, including chronic illnesses, brain injuries and neurobehavioral disorders. The charges against Davidow were decided Friday by a judge instead of a jury. Judge B. Elliot Bondurant found Davidow not guilty of two counts of a felony indecent liberties charge and two counts of object sexual penetration, also a felony.

