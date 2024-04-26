Indiana voters to pick party candidates in competitive, multimillion dollar primaries

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The results of some primary elections in Indiana could determine the outcome of the general election in a deep red state where Republicans hold a supermajority in both chambers of the state legislature and GOP politicians lead many top offices. The primaries will be held May 7. The most-watched is the GOP race for governor. Six Republicans are vying for the seat being vacated by Gov. Eric Holcomb, who is term-limited. Indiana also could send at least three new representatives to the U.S. House. One Republican is running for a U.S. Senate seat, while two Democrats in that Senate race will face off for their party’s nomination.

