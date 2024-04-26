Mississippi legislative leaders swap proposals on possible Medicaid expansion
By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Senate leaders are saying for the first time that they are willing to expand Medicaid to the full level allowed under a federal law signed 14 years ago by then-President Barack Obama. Senators offered a proposal Friday in negotiations with fellow Republicans in the House. Senators say any Medicaid expansion must include a work requirement for recipients. Georgia is the only state with such a requirement, and it is suing the federal government to try to keep that in place. Mississippi is one of the poorest states in the U.S., and it’s one of 10 states that have not expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.