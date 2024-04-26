Mississippi legislative leaders swap proposals on possible Medicaid expansion

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Senate leaders are saying for the first time that they are willing to expand Medicaid to the full level allowed under a federal law signed 14 years ago by then-President Barack Obama. Senators offered a proposal Friday in negotiations with fellow Republicans in the House. Senators say any Medicaid expansion must include a work requirement for recipients. Georgia is the only state with such a requirement, and it is suing the federal government to try to keep that in place. Mississippi is one of the poorest states in the U.S., and it’s one of 10 states that have not expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.