Moderate Republicans look to stave off challenges from the right at Utah party convention

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Moderate Utah Republicans will look to stave off farther-right challengers at a state GOP convention that tends to favor the most conservative contenders. All eyes are on the crowded race to succeed U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney. The pool of nearly a dozen Republicans at Saturday’s convention includes a congressman, a former state legislative leader and the lawyer son of Utah’s longest serving U.S. senator. Whoever is selected could get a leg up on the June 25 primary, but that is no guarantee of winning. Other candidates can still qualify for the primary ballot.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.