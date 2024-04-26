Tennessee governor signs bills to allow armed teachers nearly a year after deadly Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee teachers and staff will be allowed to carry concealed handguns on public school grounds under legislation signed into law by Gov. Bill Lee. According to the statute, which became effective Friday, parents and other teachers will be barred from knowing who is armed at their schools. A principal, school district and law enforcement agency would have to agree to let staff carry guns, and then workers who want to carry a handgun would need to have a handgun carry permit and written authorization from the school’s principal and local law enforcement. It’s unclear if any school districts would take advantage if the bill becomes law.

