Trump promised big plans to flip Black and Latino voters. Many Republicans are waiting to see them

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has promised big plans for recruiting voters in Black, Latino and Asian communities. But five months before the general election votes are cast, the former president’s campaign has little apparent organization to show for those ambitions. The Trump campaign removed its point person for coalitions and hasn’t announced a replacement. The Republican Party’s minority outreach offices across the country have been shuttered and replaced by businesses that include a check-cashing store, an ice cream shop and a sex-toy store. The Trump campaign says it won’t announce its spending or staffing on minority coalition efforts but believes it has advantages over the reelection bid of President Joe Biden.

By MATT BROWN and STEVE PEOPLES Associated Press

