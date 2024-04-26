Waiting in the Wings: Firebirds on bye this week, eager to start Calder Cup playoffs

The Coachella Valley Firebirds have been waiting in the wings this week after earning a first round bye in the Calder Cup playoffs by virtue of their Pacific Division regular season title.

Can confirm, Firebirds head coach Dan Bylsma isn't a fan of the first round bye. Well, let's just say he'd rather be playing, or at least know who his team is going to play. @KESQ I @Firebirds I #FuelTheFire@Tarp1969 @Qassignmentdesk @TheAHL @pwilliamsAHL @AcrisureArena pic.twitter.com/S90F3Q6W7y — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) April 26, 2024

The first-place Firebirds won the Pacific by 11 points this year, notching 46 wins and 103 points in their second season as a franchise.

CV will play the lowest seed in to advance to the second round of the Pacific Division semifinals, which will be a best-of-5 game series.

