Biden will give election-year roast at annual correspondents’ dinner as protests await over Gaza war

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to deliver an election-year roast before a large crowd of journalists, celebrities and politicians. The president’s scheduled appearance at the White House correspondents’ dinner comes against the backdrop of protests over his handling of the Israel-Hamas war. Like most other presidents, Biden has used the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner to needle coverage of his administration and jab at political rivals. But with protesters pledging to gather outside the hotel where the dinner it taking place, any effort by Biden to make light of Washington’s foibles and the pitfalls of the presidential campaign will have to be balanced against concerns over the war and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the perils for journalists.

