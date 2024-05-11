Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Warming up throughout the weekend

Spencer Blum
By
Updated
today at 6:21 PM
Published 5:58 PM

We continue to warm up this weekend. Highs today were in the upper 90s, with triple digits in the forecast for Sunday. Skies will remain clear as well with occasional breezes, especially in the evening hours.

The once-in-a-generation solar storm will continue tonight as well. G4 or G5 conditions are forecasted for tonight by the Space Weather Prediction Center. As a reminder, geomagnetic storms are rated on a scale from G1 to G5 (G5 being the most intense).

Temperatures are very likely going to rise into the triple digits for Sunday with highs in the upper 90s or low 100s in the forecast for the upcoming week. Skies will be predominantly clear with occasional breezes here on the valley floor.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content