Warming up throughout the weekend

We continue to warm up this weekend. Highs today were in the upper 90s, with triple digits in the forecast for Sunday. Skies will remain clear as well with occasional breezes, especially in the evening hours.

The once-in-a-generation solar storm will continue tonight as well. G4 or G5 conditions are forecasted for tonight by the Space Weather Prediction Center. As a reminder, geomagnetic storms are rated on a scale from G1 to G5 (G5 being the most intense).

Temperatures are very likely going to rise into the triple digits for Sunday with highs in the upper 90s or low 100s in the forecast for the upcoming week. Skies will be predominantly clear with occasional breezes here on the valley floor.