Heat & Humidity Continue Leading to Chance of Storms Late Week

Hot and muggy today, but elevated dewpoints have really limited our climb in temperatures. Most of the valley sitting around dewpoints of 60+, which means we'll likely be a little cooler today as a result.

Wednesday, will be a couple degrees cooler than today as high pressure weakens and onshore flow increases. Temperatures will dip slightly from the last few days, and we'll continue to see mostly dry conditions.

By Thursday, a weak upper-level low near northern Baja will move closer, bringing some mid-level moisture from the SE. This could spark isolated thunderstorms--mainly for the mountains--depending on timing and cloud cover. It's more likely that we'd see storms Friday with better moisture and instability. Best chance of thunderstorm development is over the San Bernardino Mountains. Important to note these slow-moving storms could bring some concern for flash flooding near recent burn scar areas. The Riverside County Mountains also have a chance of seeing storms. For now--the Coachella Valley looks a bit more stable.

Looking into the extended forecast: The low pushes northeast into the Mojave Desert this weekend, bringing drier air from the southwest--this would certainly limit/reduce the opportunity for storms. Sunday and early next week look drier and warmer as the high-pressure ridge rebuilds. Temperatures return to just a few degrees above summer norms.