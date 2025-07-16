A touch of humidity today into Friday

Highs will be near average (109) or even a bit below average, but the humidity makes an unwelcome appearance this week. Low pressure over Northern Mexico will push some monsoonal flow into the region through Friday before we see a drier weekend.

That monsoonal flow has been mainly in check through most of the summer thus far, but that area of low pressure will ease moisture across the Colorado river into SoCal through Friday afternoon, with a tiny chance of showers or storms Friday afternoon and evening.

The showers and storms will be more prevalent in the mountains and high desert locations between now and Friday night.

Highs today, and for the rest of the week will be reasonable and seasonable, with today's temps hitting 108.

FutureTrack dew points remain up above the 50 degree mark.

We dry out heading into the weekend, with lower humidity and seasonal highs through early next week.