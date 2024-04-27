David Pryor, former governor and senator of Arkansas, is remembered

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former Arkansas Gov. and U.S. Sen. David Pryor is being remembered. Funeral services were held Saturday for family, friends and colleagues, including former Arkansas governor and President Bill Clinton. Pryor died at the age of 89 on April 20 from natural causes. Saturday’s memorial was held at a Little Rock church. Clinton remembers Pryor as one of the few people he could count on as president to give him difficult news. Pryor’s son, David Pryor Jr., spoke about his father’s long career in politics and his commitment to the people he served.

