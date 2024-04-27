In-Depth: A local man shares his journey away from the streets. From Homeless to Homeowner

A Rancho Mirage man is now living a life he says is beyond his wildest dreams because he's no longer homeless.

Ronny Bailey was living on the streets of Palm Springs for five years after what he says were a series of unfortunate events that sent him spiraling into homelessness.

But today, he again has a home of his own and wants to share his story of how he got his life back together so he can help others do the same.

Bailey said, "For me, that glass was always half full, not half empty. I never lost hope, and maybe that's where I gained the strength to be here today."

Bailey says his journey back from the streets started with him getting sober, and then securing housing through DAP Health in Palm Springs.

With that progress, he was then able to get a full-time job.

Bailey added, "I never lost hope. When I was finally willing to accept help, the doors started opening up."

Bailey is now working full-time and recently purchased his own home in Rancho Mirage.

Hear from his friends who say he's inspired them, and from a DAP Health peer support specialist Bailey says made all the difference in regaining his life.

You can see more of this story on Thursday.

Watch From Homeless to Homeowner at 6:00 p.m. on KESQ News Channel 3 with coverage starting at 4:00 p.m.