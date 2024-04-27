Russia renews attacks on the Ukrainian energy sector as Kyiv launches drones at southern Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has launched a barrage of missiles against Ukraine directed at energy facilities. The energy minister said facilities in Dnipropetrovsk in the south of the country and Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv in the west had been attacked. A psychiatric hospital was damaged and one person was wounded after Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv. Meanwhile, Russia said its air defense systems had intercepted more than 60 drones over the southern Krasnodar region. The regional governor said that Ukrainian forces targeted an oil refinery and infrastructure facilities but that there were no casualties or serious damage.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.