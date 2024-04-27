Structure fire in Palm Desert Country Club.

CalFire responded to a residential structure fire shortly after midnight Saturday morning.

The fire was located on Vermont Circle and Tennessee Avenue. The under-construction residence was fully engulfed in fire. The high winds and ember resulted in the fire spreading to an adjacent under-construction residence, according to CalFire.

Firefighters contained the fire at 12:37 A.M. to both structures and a large dumpster. The cause of the fire remains unclear and under investigation. No injuries were reported.