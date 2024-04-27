The Narrow Door and Sacred Heart volunteers pack food for local families

Volunteers from Sacred Heart School in Palm Desert spent time packing up food bags for families around the Coachella Valley, Saturday morning.

The food packing event took place at 'The Narrow Door' on Madison Street in Indio.

The organization is a volunteer driven, faith-based charity that helps families living in the desert with food insecurity.

Boxes were filled with non-perishable items like beans, cereal, and cans of vegetables.

“We started partnering with them about five years ago," said 'The Narrow Door' Founder, David Ramirez. "When we started doing a church service on the slab bringing food to families that are in need of hot meals, encouragement, and just some people to come alongside them, and let them know that hope is still right here, and their community cares and loves for them."

The food used for the bags was all from a food drive at Sacred Heart.

“Not only did we bring over 40,000 pounds of food in about a week, but we have about 40 to 50 volunteers today to basically box food for the local Coachella Valley” said Sacred Heart School Parent, Jeeman Yip.

Overall around 44,000 pounds of food was collected this year, thats about 11,000 more than last year.